CLC drops choreography practice video for latest single 'Devil'

The ladies of CLC are back with a dance practice video for their latest single "Devil"!

The video was released on September 8 KST by the group's agency Cube Entertainment, as part of their YouTube channel's 'What's On? Cube Choreography' series. In the clip, the members are seen dressed down in casual clothes, putting on a practice dance performance of the "Devil" in the agency's rehearsal studio.

Meanwhile, "Devil" was released on September 6 and is the group's third comeback on 2019.

Check out the dance practice video above!