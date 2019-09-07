Fans wonder if Nahyun and Sumin have left SONAMOO

Fans think Nahyun and Sumin may have left SONAMOO.

A photo of the remaining 5 members have been circulating, and the photo is giving fuel to rumors that sparked back in July, when the pair did not participate in the rewards for their MAKESTAR promotions. SONAMOO fans have been concerned for a while, because TS Entertainment is notorious for lawsuits from their artists (B.A.P and SECRET), and SONAMOO has been widely m.i.a. from the entertainment scene.

What do you think is going on?

