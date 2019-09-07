Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Fans wonder if Nahyun and Sumin have left SONAMOO

Fans think Nahyun and Sumin may have left SONAMOO.

A photo of the remaining 5 members have  been circulating, and the photo is giving fuel to rumors that sparked back in July, when the pair did not participate in the rewards for their MAKESTAR promotions. SONAMOO fans have been concerned for a while, because TS Entertainment is notorious for lawsuits from their artists (B.A.P and SECRET), and SONAMOO has been widely m.i.a. from the entertainment scene.

What do you think is going on?

So many groups are going through changes these days so it wouldn't exactly be a surprise, but I hope not they really do have so much untapped potential be sad to see some go.

