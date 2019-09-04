ANS's Lina is a lovely rebel in individual debut teaser film for 'BOOMBOOM'

Rookie girl group ANS wants to capture the hearts of listeners and audiences with each of the members' individual charms first, before their official debut!

On September 4, ANS revealed the group's second individual debut teaser film featuring member Lina. With the instrumentals to ANS's debut title track "BOOMBOOM" blaring in the background, Lina shows off her rebellious side with a colorful piece of graffiti art.

Yesterday, ANS member Dalyn kicked off the girls' individual teaser film series, which you can check out below. Meanwhile, upcoming 6-member girl group ANS is set to debut this September 16 with their 1st single "BOOMBOOM"!

