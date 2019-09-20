Amber puts on a mask in 'Hands Behind My Back' MV & performance MV

Amber has dropped her music video for "Hands Behind My Back"!



"Hands Behind My Back" is the title track of Amber's first solo album 'X', and it's also her first release after leaving SM Entertainment and signing with Steel Wool Entertainment. The MV has a darker concept following patients in masks, and the song is about feeling like you can't get out of a situation.



Watch Amber's "Hands Behind My Back" MV above and the dance version below!