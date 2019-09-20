51

Music Video
Amber puts on a mask in 'Hands Behind My Back' MV & performance MV

Amber has dropped her music video for "Hands Behind My Back"!

"Hands Behind My Back" is the title track of Amber's first solo album 'X', and it's also her first release after leaving SM Entertainment and signing with Steel Wool Entertainment. The MV has a darker concept following patients in masks, and the song is about feeling like you can't get out of a situation. 

Watch Amber's "Hands Behind My Back" MV above and the dance version below!

Pendragonx183 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

she's such a good dancer

Peace0825475 pts 21 hours ago 1
21 hours ago

I sincerely wish her the best. My only thought or opinion about her songs is that they sound high schoolish (stage acts about social problems) and bit cringy. If you listen to Beyonce or Pink or just any artists who sing about issues, they portray it through mostly meanings that don't sound cringy but hers somehow sounds cringy to me (I can't put my finger on it). Anyways, it is just my person opinion.

