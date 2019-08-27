VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) reveals dance practice video for 'Genie'

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has revealed his dance practice video for "Genie".



The above video follows VIINI against the backdrop from his music video as he shows off his moves. As previously reported, "Genie", composed by Future Bounce, iHwak, Leon, and VIINI himself with lyrics by VIINI and iHwak, is the title track of his solo debut mini album 'Dimension'.



Check out VIINI's "Genie" dance practice video above and his MV here if you missed it.



