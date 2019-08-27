Sunhwa supports her brother Han Seung Woo at X1 debut showcase

Sunhwa made sure to show her younger brother Han Seung Woo support at X1's debut showcase.



The former SECRET member has always cheered on Han Seung Woo ever since his debut with VICTON in 2016, and it was the same for his debut with X1 after 'Produce x 101'. On August 27, Sunhwa posted photos from backstage of X1's debut showcase with the message, "Congratulations, dongseng," and "Congratulations. Dongseng chance."



In related news, X1 made their official debut with "FLASH".