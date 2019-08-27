A Pink's Hayoung leaves a message for malicious commenters

A Pink's Hayoung left haters a message on Instagram.



It seems Hayoung has been coming across her share of malicious commenters as she had a warning for them. On August 27, she posted on her Instagram stories, "I don't know what you're thinking when you write malicious comments, but please stop. Not just towards me, but to everyone."



In related news, A Pink's label Play M Entertainment previously took legal action against malicious commenters who went after member Na Eun.



Hayoung made her solo debut with "Don't Make Me Laugh" last week.



