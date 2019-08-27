Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A Pink's Hayoung leaves a message for malicious commenters

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Hayoung left haters a message on Instagram.

It seems Hayoung has been coming across her share of malicious commenters as she had a warning for them. On August 27, she posted on her Instagram stories, "I don't know what you're thinking when you write malicious comments, but please stop. Not just towards me, but to everyone."

In related news, A Pink's label Play M Entertainment previously took legal action against malicious commenters who went after member Na Eun.

Hayoung made her solo debut with "Don't Make Me Laugh" last week.

  1. A Pink
  2. Hayoung
0 1,888 Share 67% Upvoted
Sunmi
Sunmi creates a blonde army in 'LALALAY' MV
6 hours ago   11   7,992
X1
'Produce x 101's X1 'FLASH' in with debut MV!
6 hours ago   19   12,522
Baek Ji Young, Lee Suk Hoon, Song Yoo Bin, Sunmi
Sunmi to feature as guest on 'Radio Star'
2 hours ago   0   508
Sunmi
Sunmi creates a blonde army in 'LALALAY' MV
6 hours ago   11   7,992
BLK, MYTEEN, UP10TION, Lee Jin Hyuk, VICTON, Byungchan, X1
11 'Produce X 101' Trainees that deserve to debut
16 hours ago   20   29,145
Seventeen
Seventeen appear on FBE Youtube channel
23 hours ago   3   1,871
Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun
Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need
8 hours ago   33   15,059
X1
'Produce x 101's X1 'FLASH' in with debut MV!
6 hours ago   19   12,522

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND