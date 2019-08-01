TXT's Yeonjun unable to attend '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards' due to health

TXT's Yeonjun is unable to attend the '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards' due to health issues.



On August 1, Big Hit Entertainment revealed Yeonjun is suffering from sudden back pain and is currently recovering after medical treatment. The label stated, "While making preparations for today's '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards', Yeonjun of Tomorrow x Together began to experience sudden back pain and received a thorough medical examination and treatment at a nearby hospital."





Read Big Hit's full statement on Yeonjun below.