65

28

TXT's Yeonjun unable to attend '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards' due to health

TXT's Yeonjun is unable to attend the '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards' due to health issues.

On August 1, Big Hit Entertainment revealed Yeonjun is suffering from sudden back pain and is currently recovering after medical treatment. The label stated, "While making preparations for today's '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards', Yeonjun of Tomorrow x Together began to experience sudden back pain and received a thorough medical examination and treatment at a nearby hospital."


Read Big Hit's full statement on Yeonjun below. 

Hope he'll fine very soon

while the armys have found a way to make this about bts down below

im sad as a txt stan for yeonjun its only been a few months since debut i hope our boys dont feel nervous without their older brother

