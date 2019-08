CIX made their debut with the title track "Movie Star" on July 23, and they made quite the impact. Soon after their debut, they bagged their first win on "The Show."

YouTube channel 6Cast recently shared a fun video of English singer Anne-Marie reacting to CIX's debut music video. Her reaction is very cute and she was impressed as she stated, "I can't stop staring at the screen."

Check out Anne-Marie’s reaction to CIX’s “Movie Star” above!