'Produce 101' season 2's Jang Dae Hyun debuts solo with a 'Feel Good' MV

Former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestant and Rainz member Jang Dae Hyun has just released his 1st solo single album, 'Feel Good'!

Jang Dae Hyun's title track "Feel Good" is a rhythmical R&B pop genre, with lyrics written by Jang Dae Hyun himself. The idol manages to show off both his smooth rapping and vocal skills, while taking on a light, playful tone in his MV.



Meanwhile, Jang Dae Hyun previously garnered attention by revealing that he lost 15 kg in preparation for his solo debut. Watch his "Feel Good" debut MV above!

