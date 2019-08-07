Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Tiffany Young hug backstage at 'Open Hearts Eve' concert

Girls' Generation's Seohyun gave her support for member Tiffany Young's 'Open Hearts Eve' concert.



On August 7, Seohyun shared the photos below on Instagram with the message, "At Tiffany Young's concert in Korea. Unni, you're cool. Unni, I love you. You know what I'm saying??" In the photos, Seohyun and Tiffany hug it out with smiles on their faces.



Tiffany's 'Open Hearts Eve' concert was held on August 3 at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul.

In related news, Tiffany recently made a comeback with "Magnetic Moon".

