Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Tiffany Young hug backstage at 'Open Hearts Eve' concert

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Seohyun gave her support for member Tiffany Young's 'Open Hearts Eve' concert.

On August 7, Seohyun shared the photos below on Instagram with the message, "At Tiffany Young's concert in Korea. Unni, you're cool. Unni, I love you. You know what I'm saying??" In the photos, Seohyun and Tiffany hug it out with smiles on their faces.  

Tiffany's 'Open Hearts Eve' concert was held on August 3 at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul. 

In related news, Tiffany recently made a comeback with "Magnetic Moon".

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Tiffany Young
  3. Seohyun
hiroonakamura617 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

people do realize that they hugged for the picture right, that it wasnt a natural hug that someone randomly caught on camera?

Not saying that they arent great friends who hug each other or anything, just making fun of this writer who believed it to be a candid moment

jokbal_is_yum1,780 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Dawwww.

<3<3<3

