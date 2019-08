Rookie boy group ONF has unveiled another teaser titled "Signal Clue #2" for their fall comeback!

At first glance, this latest teaser consists of a series of typed system codes. As you read on, you can notice a repetitive set of phrases - "Why do I like you?" and "I don't know why."

Yesterday, ONF began their comeback teaser series with the front and back of a unique "Signal Timecode", resembling a receipt. Stay tuned for even more updates!