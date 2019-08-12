Listen to a preview of the catchy chorus for Kim Jin Woo's 'Call Anytime' feat. Song Min Ho in MV teaser #2!

Here's your chance to listen to a sneak preview of the catchy chorus from WINNER member Kim Jin Woo's solo debut title track, "Call Anytime" feat. Song Min Ho!

In addition to a preview of the repetitive, groovy chorus of "Call Anytime", Kim Jin Woo also gives a taste of the simple, easy-to-follow choreography moves in a bright, summery teal suit. Are you getting different vibes from Kim Jin Woo's "Call Anytime" than from his sound with WINNER?

The full MV for "Call Anytime" as well as Kim Jin Woo's 1st single album 'Jinu's Heyday' drops on August 14 at 6 PM KST!