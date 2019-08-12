Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

VICTON's Subin & April's Jinsol cast as leads of web drama 'A-Teen's spin-off series, 'Met You Again'

VICTON's Subin and April's Jinsol have recently been cast as the leads of a new web drama by Playlist!

Titled 'Met You Again' (literal translation), the upcoming web drama series is a spin-off story to Playlist's super popular 'A-Teen' series. 'Met You Again' also takes place at Seoyeon High School, where a cast of first year students, each with their own, private secrets, befriend one another. 

Subin plays the role of a sweet and sincere first year student, Jo Ah Sung. Jinsol plays the role of a fellow first year student named Da Som, who is the center of class 1-3, practically friends with everyone. Fans can also expect various encounters between Seoyeon High School first year Dasom and third year Kim Hana of 'A-Teen' (played by April's Naeun). 

'Met You Again' starring Subin, Jinsol, and more premieres this September 8 at 7 PM KST on Playlist's YouTube, Facebook, Naver TV Cast, and more!

