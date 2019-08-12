Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

C-Jes Ent. reveals actor Oh Dal Soo was cleared of his sexual harassment charges, to return with independent film

On August 13, C-Jes Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that actor Oh Dal Soo would indeed be returning to the film industry, approximately a year and 6 months since he was accused as an assailant in the #MeToo movement.

C-Jes stated, "As a public figure, [Oh Dal Soo] felt heavy responsibility and spent a long time reflecting. Earlier this year, police notified us that after thorough investigations, they concluded Oh Dal Soo cleared of all charges."

The label continued, "Even after receiving the news from police, [Oh Dal Soo] was careful about his return to promotions; after consideration, he has decided to return with an independent film."


As a result, Oh Dal Soo will begin filming for his new independent production this September. 

So much noise is made when a person is accused of a crime but so little when said person is proven innocent, how sad that this is d world we live in. Actor Oh Dal Soo u have my sincerest apology for having doubted u as a person and celebrity i wish u success in ur future works Fighting!!!!!!

