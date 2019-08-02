Jay Park in talks to star in Chuseok food variety program led by Baek Jong Won

On August 2, SBS representatives revealed that Jay Park is currently in talks to star as a cast member on a Chuseok pilot variety program led by Baek Jong Won.

Previously, Jay Park made a guest appearance on SBS's 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant' with his labelmate HAON, revealing that he is a big personal fan of food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won. The upcoming Chuseok pilot program 'The Flavors of Rest Areas' (working title) will have host Baek Jong Won traveling to various rest areas around Korea, discovering special regional ingredients and concocting new recipes from them.

Filming for the pilot show takes place some time this month, with the broadcast airing over the Chuseok holidays. Meanwhile, Jay Park recently released his latest single "West Coast".

