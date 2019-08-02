Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Jay Park in talks to star in Chuseok food variety program led by Baek Jong Won

AKP STAFF

On August 2, SBS representatives revealed that Jay Park is currently in talks to star as a cast member on a Chuseok pilot variety program led by Baek Jong Won.

Previously, Jay Park made a guest appearance on SBS's 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant' with his labelmate HAON, revealing that he is a big personal fan of food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won. The upcoming Chuseok pilot program 'The Flavors of Rest Areas' (working title) will have host Baek Jong Won traveling to various rest areas around Korea, discovering special regional ingredients and concocting new recipes from them. 

Filming for the pilot show takes place some time this month, with the broadcast airing over the Chuseok holidays. Meanwhile, Jay Park recently released his latest single "West Coast".

  1. Jay Park
2 599 Share 67% Upvoted

1

thealigirl81,201 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

i've been dying for more Jay Park appearances on variety shows

Share

1

SnoopyMochi510 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Is that really Jay Park? He looks so damn young! And the way they taped his neck tattoo 😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

New singles from Sik-K
1 hour ago   0   139
misc.
Watch the '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' Live!
20 hours ago   2   17,751

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND