Kidz Bop covers BTS' 'Boy With Luv'

The Kidz Bop Kids have released a cover of BTS' hit single "Boy With Luv."
The pronunciation is a bit off at some of the parts but the kids did a good job overall.
Check out the cover above. Do you think they did a good job?
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
12
32
The Kidz Bop Kids have released a cover of BTS' hit single "Boy With Luv."
The pronunciation is a bit off at some of the parts but the kids did a good job overall.
Check out the cover above. Do you think they did a good job?
3
sorry guys but... its pretty bad :(
2
Gross, Kidz Bop ruining another song. Gangnam Style was terrible.
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment