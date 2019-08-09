Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kidz Bop covers BTS' 'Boy With Luv'

The Kidz Bop Kids have released a cover of BTS' hit single "Boy With Luv."

The pronunciation is a bit off at some of the parts but the kids did a good job overall.

Check out the cover above. Do you think they did a good job?

Eunbean1,253 pts 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

sorry guys but... its pretty bad :(

hotmamajama438 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Gross, Kidz Bop ruining another song. Gangnam Style was terrible.

