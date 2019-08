UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk unveiled his powerful, charismatic side for the September issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

For his first solo pictorial since debut, Lee Jin Hyuk took on 8 unique concepts and styles, relaying that he's ready to charm viewers with even more sides to him after 'Produce X 101'. Thanks to his tall height, the idol pulled off unconventional, high-fashion outfits with ease.





Check out some of his preview cuts below.