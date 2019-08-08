Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

BLACKPINK's Lisa looks stunning in 'O Lens' CF

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a stunning model for 'O Lens'.

On August 8, the cosmetics lens company released a 16-second CF featuring Lisa. The CF features various shots of Lisa before ending with a beautiful closeup shot of Lisa.

13 hours ago

Wow!!

10 hours ago

Beautiful

