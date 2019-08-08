Korea's No.1 Health & Beauty Store OLIVE YOUNG is coming to KCON LA

Do you like K-pop, Korean food, Korean dramas, and Korean culture in general? If you haven't heard of K-beauty yet, you can look like your favorite idols by delving into the world of K-beauty. Calling all K-beauty aficionados and budding influencers! KCON LA is right around the corner, and OLIVE YOUNG is ready to greet you for an awesome event!

K-beauty products are all the rage right now. Whether it's trying to learn how to utilize the 10-step skincare routine or figuring out which peachy lip tint to try, you can definitely feel overwhelmed when trying to explore the beautiful but vast world of K-beauty and makeup trends.

That's why Korea's No.1 health and beauty store OLIVE YOUNG will be making a stop at KCON LA this year to help you with all your K-beauty wants and needs. The brand boasts a wide variety of products in categories including skincare, makeup, hair, body, and health care for customers in pursuit of beauty as well as a healthy lifestyle. If you're feeling confused about where to start, OLIVE YOUNG should definitely be your first stop.

You can drop by their booth from August 16th to 18th to directly experience about 20 top Korean brands and enjoy K-beauty at its fullest and receive guidance in finding products that can help you reveal your inner idol! You can receive free gifts and participate in their special events as well! They will be gifting fans who join as OLIVE YOUNG members with a kit of their top Korean skincare picks, as well as hosting a ColorgramTOK Luckyball Event where you can win best-selling lippies or even KCON ticket. Also, you can take cute pictures at the photobooth to upload to your Instagram!

Make sure to visit the booth when you stop by KCON LA and keep your eyes peeled for more information about special events, giveaways, and more! Most importantly, OLIVE YOUNG recently opened a global online store where customers all over the world can easily engage with the brand.

So if you can't make it to KCON LA this time, you can still visit their website for special deals which include:

10% coupon on the first order, up to 2.5% in reward points to redeem on product purchases, and free shipping on orders over $50 for all!

OLIVE YOUNG also has an app for a more convenient shopping experience. Scan the QR code below to download the app now.

In addition, check out their Facebook page and Instagram as well to get updates on great deals and K-beauty tips.

