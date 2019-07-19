Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

VERIVERY melt hearts with their soft features in 'Chill out' version comeback teaser photos

AKP STAFF

VERIVERY have revealed a new set of 'Chill out' version concept photos of Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin!

While their 'Chill' version teaser photos focussed on the color red accentuated in their outfits, Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin showcase their more natural charms with their 'Chill out' version images. Each member melts hearts in his own way, gazing at the camera softly. 

The rookie boy group plans on making a comeback this July 31 at 6 PM KST with their 1st single album, 'Veri-Chill'. Can't wait!

  1. VERIVERY
0 225 Share 33% Upvoted
misc.
Rumors About Mnet Faking 'Produce X 101' Votes
10 hours ago   67   51,783

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND