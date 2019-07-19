VERIVERY melt hearts with their soft features in 'Chill out' version comeback teaser photos

VERIVERY have revealed a new set of 'Chill out' version concept photos of Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin!

While their 'Chill' version teaser photos focussed on the color red accentuated in their outfits, Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin showcase their more natural charms with their 'Chill out' version images. Each member melts hearts in his own way, gazing at the camera softly.

The rookie boy group plans on making a comeback this July 31 at 6 PM KST with their 1st single album, 'Veri-Chill'. Can't wait!