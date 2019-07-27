Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Park Seo Joon joins rank of actor-turned-YouTubers as he opens his own official channel!

Actor Park Seo Joon has just joined YouTube with his very own, official channel!

Appropriately titled @Record PARK's, it looks like Park Seo Joon plans to share much more personal, intimate views of his life with fans, as his first and only video captures a 24-hour day in the actor's life while he's running through various schedules in light of his upcoming film, 'The Divine Fury'. 

Watch Park Seo Joon's first v-log 'Track 1' above, and make sure to subscribe to his channel for the latest updates from Park Seo Joon himself!

