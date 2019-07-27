NCT Dream's 3rd mini album 'We Boom' tops iTunes album charts in 21 countries

NCT Dream's 3rd mini album 'We Boom', released this past July 26, has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 21 countries!

According to SM Entertainment, NCT Dream's 'We Boom' managed to top iTunes album charts in couuntries like The Philippines, Turkey, Indonesia, India, Peru, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Russia, Greece, Finland, Sweden, and more, shortly after its release!

Meanwhile, NCT Dream's comeback mini album 'We Boom' contains a total of 6 different tracks including their title track "BOOM". Fans can also look forward to NCT Dream's various comeback stages on music shows this weekend, where the boys will perform "BOOM" as well as "Stronger".

