Big Bang's T.O.P is set to discharge from the military later today in Korea on July 6 and VIPs are excited to see him. Fans are using the hashtag #LongTimeNoSeeTOP to welcome the idol back into the real world on Twitter and posting their congratulations to him for finishing his service.

Lecturer of Korea Military Admin said "TOP was very active in class by raising his hands high. He was very sincere and had good personality. He is real 'TOP' star." (180518) at his blog.#BIGBANG #TOP pic.twitter.com/1GqmxzBVc3 — YGM_KVIP (@yangjinman0819) July 5, 2019

After two long years this chapter is finally coming to a close. You fought hard. You did well. I couldn't be prouder. Welcome back baby 💕 #LongTimeNoSeeTOP pic.twitter.com/S7GdZexNmv — magical ʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ queen (@xsleepingrose) July 5, 2019

The hashtag is trending worldwide. Are you excited to see him?