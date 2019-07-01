Kim Hyang Ki asks Ong Seong Wu if he feels angry living invisibly in 2nd 'At Eighteen' teaser

JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues drama 'At Eighteen' has revealed teaser #2, continuing where the first teaser left off in the strange relationship between Soo Bin (Kim Hyang Ki) and Jun Woo (Ong Seong Wu).



In the 2nd teaser above, Soo Bin seems to be helping the new student Jun Woo into his new uniform. While Jun Woo remains quiet, Soo Bin asks, "New guy, are you a ghost? Why don't you have any sort of color. Isn't it infuriating? Living so invisibly."



Hearing this, Jun Woo's eyes falter just for a minute, while Soo Bin takes off an old name tag from Jun Woo's uniform, replacing it with his own name. She then adds, "Watch carefully, kay?" and throws the old, ownerless name tag into the field.

Curious to know more? Look out for more teasers continuing the story between Soo Bin and Jun Woo, as well as to the official premiere of 'At Eighteen' coming this July 22 at 9:30 PM KST!

