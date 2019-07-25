JYP's Chinese teen boy group Boy Story reveals 'Too Busy' MV teaser feat. GOT7's Jackson

JYP Entertainment's Chinese teen boy group Boy Story is returning with their 6th digital single album, "Too Busy"!

Ahead of the full digital single album release on July 26 at 12 PM CST, Boy Story have revealed a powerful MV teaser for their title track, featuring GOT7's Jackson! You can watch above for a glimpse of Boy Story's stylish choreography accompanied by the striking backdrop of paper lanterns, as well as a snippet of what "Too Busy" will sound like.



Meanwhile, Boy Story officially debuted in China with "Enough" composed/written by J.Y. Park in September of last year. In 2019, the group kicked off their 'Growing Project' music release series, challenging various sounds and concepts and building their spectrum.

