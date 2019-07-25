Kim Se Jung, Yeon Woo Jin, Jiyeon, & more say 'Let Me Hear Your Song' in main posters for new KBS2 drama

KBS2's upcoming Mon-Tues drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song' has revealed two unique, main posters ahead of its premiere!

Starring Gugudan's Kim Se Jung, Yeon Woo Jin, Jiyeon, Song Jae Rim, JBJ95's Kim Sang Kyun, and more, 'Let Me Hear Your Song' is a mystery romantic comedy revolving around a tympanist who suffers from insomnia. In one poster, each of the main characters of 'Let Me Hear Your Song' stand overlooking the Seoul skyline with seemingly very different agendas and motives. In another poster, the insomniac tympanist Hong Yi Young (Kim Se Jung) smiles brightly in bed for once, thanks to Jang Yoon (Yeon Woo Jin) and his strange lullaby.

Curious about how these characters' lives are intertwined in KBS2's upcoming drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song'? Then you'll have to wait patiently until its premiere this August 5 at 10 PM KST!

