Jun Hyun Moo tries to teach Ollie Korean in new video on YouTube channel 'JOLLY'

Jun Hyun Moo takes on the task of teaching one half of the 'JOLLY' duo Korean, as part of an ongoing series on the YouTube channel where they document Ollie's Korean language journey.

The popular TV presenter is the most recent in a revolving door of guest teachers who have been set with the challenge of teaching Ollie, which typically becomes a frustrating, but hilarious experience for everyone involved. Past teachers include Sam Hammington and fellow YouTuber, Dave, from the channel, 'The World of Dave'.





JOLLY is 'Korean Englishman' Josh Carrott's side channel on YouTube, where he and his friend, Ollie, explore topics both within and outside of Korean culture.

Check out how Jun Hyun Moo fares in the video above!

