Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

Misc
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Jun Hyun Moo tries to teach Ollie Korean in new video on YouTube channel 'JOLLY'

AKP STAFF

Jun Hyun Moo takes on the task of teaching one half of the 'JOLLY' duo Korean, as part of an ongoing series on the YouTube channel where they document Ollie's Korean language journey.

The popular TV presenter is the most recent in a revolving door of guest teachers who have been set with the challenge of teaching Ollie, which typically becomes a frustrating, but hilarious experience for everyone involved. Past teachers include Sam Hammington and fellow YouTuber, Dave, from the channel, 'The World of Dave'. 

  

JOLLY is 'Korean EnglishmanJosh Carrott's side channel on YouTube, where he and his friend, Ollie, explore topics both within and outside of Korean culture.

Check out how Jun Hyun Moo fares in the video above!

  1. Jun Hyun Moo
  2. KOREAN ENGLISHMAN
  3. JOLLY
0 459 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND