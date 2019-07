The Fin.KL are gathering together to go camping and the latest teaser for JTBC's 'Camping Club' shows that these friendships are everlasting.

The members sit in a beautiful camping car while listening to the crickets and reminisce about when they used to promote together. The beautiful and touching footage is already eliciting strong emotions from viewers who are looking forward to the show.

The full episode will air on July 14. Check out the footage above.