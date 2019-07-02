Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens are furious after an Italian news channel shows footage of BTS while talking about 'Burning Sun'

An Italian news TV report is currently under controversy after showing footage of BTS while discussing the 'Burning Sun' scandal. 

A recent broadcast on Italian TV channel TG3 left many Korean netizens furious that the TV station used footage of BTS in a misguiding manner to discuss Burning Sun, which is irrelevant to the group. 

Many netizens are demanding that the TV station apologize. Considering that TG3 has reported on BTS and Kpop in the past, many people believe that this was done intentionally.

Some Korean netizen comments include: 

"Wow they're trash."

"They must be crazy."

"This makes me really angry."

"First Australia and now Italy..." 

Do you think it was intentional? 

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
u_chia4149


that's crazy because this could seriously harm their image to people who don't know anything

Mkm


and they call themselves "reporters,editors, etc" when they don't even know the basic "research"!!

big hit should take action with these kind of stuff! it harms their image!

