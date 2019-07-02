Netizens are furious after an Italian news channel shows footage of BTS while talking about 'Burning Sun'

An Italian news TV report is currently under controversy after showing footage of BTS while discussing the 'Burning Sun' scandal.

A recent broadcast on Italian TV channel TG3 left many Korean netizens furious that the TV station used footage of BTS in a misguiding manner to discuss Burning Sun, which is irrelevant to the group.

Many netizens are demanding that the TV station apologize. Considering that TG3 has reported on BTS and Kpop in the past, many people believe that this was done intentionally.

Some Korean netizen comments include:

Do you think it was intentional?