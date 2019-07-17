Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO-CBX sing sweet track 'Be My Love' for 'Love Playlist 4' OST

EXO-CBX are the voices behind "Be My Love" for the 'Love Playlist 4' OST.

In the music video above, Seo Ji Min (played by Kim Sae Ron) slowly develops feelings for Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Sung), who doesn't seem to feel the same. "Be My Love" is about asking someone to open their heart to you, so you can start a beautiful romance together.

Watch EXO-CBX's "Be My Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

