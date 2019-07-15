Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

KNK falls in love at first sight in stylish MV for 'Sunset' comeback

KNK has just made their second comeback of the year!

220 Entertainment released the group's fourth single album 'KNK S/S Collection' on July 15 at 6 PM KST.

The album includes title track "Sunset," a deep house pop track which expresses the feelings of a man who has fallen in love at first sight and cannot turn back. The track was produced by AAP Divison, led by hit songwriter Nassun.


In the video for "Sunset," the boys are seen in a dark setting, performing alluring choreography over the song's mysterious beat. This time around, the group worked with director Wani, who has previously produced videos for artists like Momoland and A Pink.

Meanwhile, 'KNK S/S Collection' comes only six months after the release of their third single album 'Lonely Night,' which was released back in January.

Check out the music video for "Sunset" above!

She_her_her142 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

KNK are definitely displaying bold melodic vocals and stylish visuals in this MV.

Chorus is smoky hot but those gorgeous abs are perfection, thanks for the eye candy KNK - Woo hoo !! not to mention a knockout tune.


