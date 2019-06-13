Urban Zakapa drop 'Seoul Night' feat. Beenzino MV

Urban Zakapa have released their music video for "Seoul Night" featuring rapper Beenzino.



In the MV, the artists are each confined to their own spaces as they sing about being together on a beautiful night in Seoul.



As previously reported, Urban Zakapa's new digital single "Seoul Night", which was composed by the group's 3 members Kwon Soon Il, Jo Hyun Ah, and Park Yong In. The track will be Beenzino and trio's third collaboration together following "Get" in 2015 and "Thursday Night" in 2016.



Check out Urban Zakapa's "Seoul Night" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



