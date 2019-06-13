Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Urban Zakapa drop 'Seoul Night' feat. Beenzino MV

Urban Zakapa have released their music video for "Seoul Night" featuring rapper Beenzino

In the MV, the artists are each confined to their own spaces as they sing about being together on a beautiful night in Seoul.

As previously reported, Urban Zakapa's new digital single "Seoul Night", which was composed by the group's 3 members Kwon Soon Il, Jo Hyun Ah, and Park Yong In. The track will be Beenzino and trio's third collaboration together following "Get" in 2015 and "Thursday Night" in 2016.

dizzcity751 pts 9 days ago
9 days ago

I really like this song! It has the usual chill Urban Zakapa vibes, mixed with some of Beenzino's harder rap. Very nice urban feel to it, though I'm surprised that Beenzino got such a huge part. This seems more like a duet than a featuring. Nevertheless, it's a great song to listen to while walking around the city at night. They captured the mood perfectly.

