News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from June 29th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Eun Ji Won returned with "I'm on Fire", Kim Chung Ha made a comeback with "Snapping", (G)I-DLE made their comeback with "Uh-Oh", D-Crunch returned with "Are You Ready?", Kim Hyun Jung returned with "When We Break it Rains", Roh Ji Hoon made a comeback with "Finger Heart", and 12DAL were back with "Don't Care".

As for the winners, Red Velvet, BTS, and Jang Hye Jin Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Zimzalabim" that took the final win. Congrats to Red Velvet!

Other performers of the night were Red VelvetStray Kids, ATEEZ, Leo, SF9, OnlyOneOf, Jeon So Mi, and Lovelyz.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:



COMEBACK: Eun Ji Won


COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha


COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE


COMEBACK: D-Crunch


COMEBACK: Kim Hyun Jung


COMEBACK: Roh Ji Hoon


COMEBACK: 12DAL

Red Velvet


Stray Kids


ATEEZ


Leo


SF9


OnlyOneOf


Jeon So Mi


Lovelyz


