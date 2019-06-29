Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from June 29th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Eun Ji Won returned with "I'm on Fire", Kim Chung Ha made a comeback with "Snapping", (G)I-DLE made their comeback with "Uh-Oh", D-Crunch returned with "Are You Ready?", Kim Hyun Jung returned with "When We Break it Rains", Roh Ji Hoon made a comeback with "Finger Heart", and 12DAL were back with "Don't Care".



As for the winners, Red Velvet, BTS, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Zimzalabim" that took the final win. Congrats to Red Velvet!



Other performers of the night were Red Velvet, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, Leo, SF9, OnlyOneOf, Jeon So Mi, and Lovelyz.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:









COMEBACK: Eun Ji Won







COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha







COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE







COMEBACK: D-Crunch







COMEBACK: Kim Hyun Jung







COMEBACK: Roh Ji Hoon







COMEBACK: 12DAL

Red Velvet







Stray Kids







ATEEZ







Leo







SF9





OnlyOneOf







Jeon So Mi







Lovelyz







