Solo artist Babylon has returned with a new digital single, "Season of Rain" feat. Wall E.

"Season of Rain" is a smooth and rhythmic R&B genre, packed with witty, realistic lyrics about a man looking back on a past relationship. The album artwork was illustrated by webtoon artist Myung Min Ho.

Check out the lyric video for Babylon's "Season of Rain" above! Meanwhile, the singer will be greeting fans at his 3rd solo concert "Vol.3 Frangrance', this July 19.