Red Velvet has dropped a D-10 teaser video for 'The ReVe Festival'.

The girls are anticipated to be coming back with 'The ReVe Festival' and title song "Zimzalabim", which has been the common word in all of their teasers so far. In the new teaser, a robot in a capsule is taken through a rollercoaster symbolizing all of the girl's previous title songs - starting from "Happy" all the way to their most recent "RBB".

Check it out above and get ready for June 19th.