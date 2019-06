Euijin is back with a second music video teaser for his debut single "Insomnia"!





The teaser was released on June 24 at 6 PM KST through his official YouTube channel. In the clip, the BIGFLO member, who has also been active as a member of 'The Unit' project group UNB, is seen losing sleep over the end of a relationship, acting out the pain he is feeling through dynamic choreography.





Meanwhile, his debut album 'e:motion' drops on June 26 KST.