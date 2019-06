Haneul is the latest C!CI member to get his own "CC" music video teaser.

The teaser was released by the group's agency UPVOTE Entertainment's official YouTube channel. This is the third member to be introduced through their individual video teasers, with Haneul following members Sunghyun and JL.

Meanwhile, "CC" will be C!CI's debut single and is set for release on June 27.

Check out the full video teaser for Haneul above!