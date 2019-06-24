BTS and Jungkook nab 'Explosion K-Pop' and 'Best Worldwide Instagrammer' awards at '2019 MTV Millennial Awards'

BTS's Jungkook has won the 'Best Worldwide Instagrammer' award at the '2019 MTV Millennial Awards'!



The winner was determined through fan votes on Instagram, Twitter, and the official MTV Latin America website. Other nominees for the award included Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Marshmallo.



BTS also won the 'Explosion K-Pop' award, where BLACKPINK, GOT7, EXO, iKON, Red Velvet, Super Junior, and TWICE were also nominated.



Meanwhile, the '2019 MTV Millennial Awards' were held on June 23.

