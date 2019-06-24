Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

BTS and Jungkook nab 'Explosion K-Pop' and 'Best Worldwide Instagrammer' awards at '2019 MTV Millennial Awards'

BTS's Jungkook has won the 'Best Worldwide Instagrammer' award at the '2019 MTV Millennial Awards'!

The winner was determined through fan votes on Instagram, Twitter, and the official MTV Latin America website. Other nominees for the award included Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Marshmallo.

BTS also won the 'Explosion K-Pop' award, where BLACKPINK, GOT7, EXO, iKON, Red Velvet, Super Junior, and TWICE were also nominated.

Meanwhile, the '2019 MTV Millennial Awards' were held on June 23.

19

LaniJ761 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

Jungkook is such a legend, he out there winning awards for things he doesn't even use.

14

kas7ia1,146 pts 10 hours ago 2
10 hours ago

Best Worldwide Instagrammer? How did that happen when he doesn't even have an official instagram account? xD

