Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

19

8

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

ATEEZ try to find the way in 'Illusion' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ have dropped their music video teaser for "Illusion".

In the MV teaser, the ATEEZ members try to find the way with maps to guide them out of a surreal garden. "Illusion" and "Wave" are the candidates for title track of the group's upcoming album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'. As previously reported, fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.

ATEEZ's 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST!


  1. ATEEZ
  2. ILLUSION
3 1,778 Share 70% Upvoted

1

dancingbella23947 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

I'm so excited!!!

also, the voting has ended already

Share

1

soum2,731 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

I love the beat of this song 🔥 I am really really looking forward to this ♥️ Also the mv teaser looks great 👌🏻

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,667

allkpop in your Inbox