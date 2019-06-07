ATEEZ try to find the way in 'Illusion' MV teaser

ATEEZ have dropped their music video teaser for "Illusion".



In the MV teaser, the ATEEZ members try to find the way with maps to guide them out of a surreal garden. "Illusion" and "Wave" are the candidates for title track of the group's upcoming album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'. As previously reported, fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.



ATEEZ's 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST!





