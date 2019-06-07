JYJ's Jaejoong to feature on 'The Taste of Love 2'

JYJ's Jaejoong will be featuring on TV Chosun's 'The Taste of Love 2'.



On June 7, the show's producers confirmed, "Jaejoong will be featuring as a panelist on 'The Taste of Love 2'. He won't be one of the featured guests to go on a blind date."

'The Taste of Love' takes single celebrities who've forgotten about love and matches them up with real women for a chance at real romance. Actors Go Joo Won, Oh Chang Suk, and Lee Hyung Chul, and singers Jang Woo Hyuk and Cheon Myung Hoon are currently dating on the show.



Stay tuned for updates.