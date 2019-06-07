Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

JYJ's Jaejoong to feature on 'The Taste of Love 2'

JYJ's Jaejoong will be featuring on TV Chosun's 'The Taste of Love 2'.

On June 7, the show's producers confirmed, "Jaejoong will be featuring as a panelist on 'The Taste of Love 2'. He won't be one of the featured guests to go on a blind date."

'The Taste of Love' takes single celebrities who've forgotten about love and matches them up with real women for a chance at real romance. Actors Go Joo WonOh Chang Suk, and Lee Hyung Chul, and singers Jang Woo Hyuk and Cheon Myung Hoon are currently dating on the show.

Stay tuned for updates. 

soum
15 days ago

Never heard of this show before but I guess I am going to search for it now since I have a reason🤣 So happy to see JJ on a Korean tv show 😁Maybe this will be the first step and will finally go on music shows too. Thank you for writing an article about JJ as AKP staff😊

10

sweetberry
15 days ago

yeah!! i hope he will get more opportunity to appear on korean show. I always said this, JJ and Jaefans hwaiting!!!!!!

