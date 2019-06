SS501's Heo Young Saeng has announced his solo comeback with a new EP release!

On May 27, Heo Young Saeng's label KQ Entertainment revealed a simple teaser image to announce the release of his new solo EP, "coming soon". The singer has yet to reveal a release date for the new EP, but this will mark his first comeback in approximately 3 months since "Because It's You" released back in March.

Stay tuned for updates!