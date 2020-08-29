Which Pokémon is your idol? : K-Pop idols who look like Pokémons

A post on a popular online community comparing K-Pop idols to Pokémons had netizens buzzing.



On August 29th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for comparing K-Pop idols to Pokémons. Originally titled, "I've been a Pokémon fan for years and I found K-Pop idols who look like Pokémons", the post lists 13 Pokémons and their idol look-alikes.

Over 500 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments and some of the comments include:

"Aww they are all adorable"

"I can't with Sirfetch'd and Jin lol"

"Jigglypuff and Sirfetch'd lmao their uncanny resemblance got me lol"

"Can you come up with another post? I'm loving this hahaha"

"I think Kang Daniel looks more like Pachirisu"

"Omg Sirfetch'd lol that image is now burned into my brain. I'll never see Jin or Sirfetch'd the same way again"

Check out the pictures above and below. What do you think?











