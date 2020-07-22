Saturday reveals a teaser image of member Ayeon for their 4th single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'

On July 23 at midnight KST, Saturday revealed a new teaser image for their upcoming single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'.
The teaser image features member Ayeon as she looks sultry in her outfit.
Stay tuned for their comeback which is scheduled for August 3.
18
3
On July 23 at midnight KST, Saturday revealed a new teaser image for their upcoming single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'.
The teaser image features member Ayeon as she looks sultry in her outfit.
Stay tuned for their comeback which is scheduled for August 3.
-5
Saturday..weekly...whatever..pretty much the same copycats
Log in to comment