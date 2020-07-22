18

Posted by GhostWriter

Saturday reveals a teaser image of member Ayeon for their 4th single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'

On July 23 at midnight KST, Saturday revealed a new teaser image for their upcoming single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'.

The teaser image features member Ayeon as she looks sultry in her outfit.

Stay tuned for their comeback which is scheduled for August 3.

funkahole2-62 pts 14 hours ago 0
Saturday..weekly...whatever..pretty much the same copycats

