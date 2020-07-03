13

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

GFriend looking dazzling in their new concept photos for their 9th mini-album '回: Song of the Sirens'

GFriend just released more concept photos for their upcoming 9th mini-album '回: Song of the Sirens' which will be released on July 13.

The concept photos are given a dazzling effect using various Bokeh filters and each member poses in front of the camera alluringly.

Sparkling against the silver and crystal background, each member seems like the protagonist of a fairytale.

These photos are released on their Twitter page and stay tuned on July 13th for the release of their new album!

MimooooOO76 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

So nice!

Dino_Saur854 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

i have no idea what this comeback is going to be.


broken room was scary, horror-ish

tilted was super dystopian

apple is like fallin' light


i'm so excited! july 13 seems like an eternity

