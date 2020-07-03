GFriend looking dazzling in their new concept photos for their 9th mini-album '回: Song of the Sirens'

GFriend just released more concept photos for their upcoming 9th mini-album '回: Song of the Sirens' which will be released on July 13.

The concept photos are given a dazzling effect using various Bokeh filters and each member poses in front of the camera alluringly.

Sparkling against the silver and crystal background, each member seems like the protagonist of a fairytale.

These photos are released on their Twitter page and stay tuned on July 13th for the release of their new album!



