WINNER's Song Min Ho shows off his charisma and says "TAKE THIS"

WINNER member Song Min Ho updated his fans with a recent photo uploaded on his social media.



On December 19, Song Min Ho uploaded one photo with the caption "TAKE THIS."





In the photo, Song Min Ho shows off his chic charisma as he is holding orange-colored gloves over his shoulders while glancing to his right.



He has caught the attention of fans as he radiates his charms through just one photo. Fans left comments saying, "I'll take it," "You're so cool," "You're backside is so awesome," and "We've missed you."



Meanwhile, Song Min Ho is appearing in the JTBC show 'Sing Again' as a judge.

