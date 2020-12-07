25

Posted by danisurst

TWICE and staff test negative for COVID-19; Sana to remain quarantined until December 18

JYP Entertainment has revealed that all TWICE members and their staff have tested negative for COVID-19. However, it has been decided Sana will be taking a break from activities to self-quarantine.

The agency released an official statement on the evening of December 7 KST, writing, "According to the COVID-19 test results of the TWICE members, including Sana, and their manager, everyone has tested negative."

They then added that Sana will be following health guidelines and remain be quarantined through December 18. The other members will remain on schedule. While Sana has tested negative, it was previously confirmed that she had recently met with Kim Chung Ha, who became a confirmed COVID-19 case earlier that day.

Stay tuned for more news about TWICE's end-of-year schedule.

Mollyewa239 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Sana was at the party apparently of Gugudan Minas dinner allegedly. She has not told when she was in contact with Chungha so that says a lot. I am very sad she decided to attend such an event while promoting in Japan and Korea with the members. Seemed very careless cause the korean members visit their family occasionally and there is staff, hair and makup team, stylist and soo many more are in close contact with the memebers. This was almost a disaster and Twice could have caught something due to her irresponsible act. Quite dissapointed. I hope Everyone gets healthy Chungha, Sana test negative after quarantine, Everglow and every staff etc.

sshreyaa1,056 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Thank God, Please refrain from going out in times like these. You never know what can happen🙏🏼

