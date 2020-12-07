TWICE and staff test negative for COVID-19; Sana to remain quarantined until December 18

JYP Entertainment has revealed that all TWICE members and their staff have tested negative for COVID-19. However, it has been decided Sana will be taking a break from activities to self-quarantine.



The agency released an official statement on the evening of December 7 KST, writing, "According to the COVID-19 test results of the TWICE members, including Sana, and their manager, everyone has tested negative."



They then added that Sana will be following health guidelines and remain be quarantined through December 18. The other members will remain on schedule. While Sana has tested negative, it was previously confirmed that she had recently met with Kim Chung Ha, who became a confirmed COVID-19 case earlier that day.



Stay tuned for more news about TWICE's end-of-year schedule.