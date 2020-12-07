4

INFINITE's Sunggyu smolders in 'B version' concept images for 'Inside Me' solo comeback

Sunggyu has unveiled a second set of concept photos ahead of his solo comeback!


On December 7 KST, the INFINITE leader released the 'B version' concept images for his 3rd solo mini album 'Inside Me.' The two images each have a different feel. In one, Sunggyu dressed in all-white, looking off pensively as he sits in a tub full of water, while in the second, he is wrapped in a black Versace robe, giving the camera a smoldering stare.


Meanwhile, 'Inside Me' is set for release on December 14.


Check out the concept images below!


 

Kim Chung Ha
BREAKING
Kim Chung Ha tests positive for COVID-19
11 hours ago   57   80,791
