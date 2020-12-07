Yezi drops concept teaser for upcoming single album 'Raining All Night'

Yezi is gearing up to make a comeback!

On December 7 KST, the former FIESTAR rapper released a concept teaser for her upcoming single album 'Raining All Night.' The perspective of the image has the viewer sitting in a car on a rainy evening in the city, a number of cars in front of them. In the rearview mirror, the mysterious silhouette of a woman with horns, assumably Yezi herself, can be seen.

Meanwhile, 'Raining All Night' is set for release on December 10.

Check out the teaser image below!