tvN's upcoming blockbuster series 'Jirisan' unveils first still cuts of Joo Ji Hoon & Jun Ji Hyun

On December 10, tvN unveiled first still cuts from its upcoming blockbuster mystery series, 'Jirisan'.

Set to air some time in 2021, 'Jirisan' tells the story of individuals who trek up and down the mysterious, vast mountain known as Jirisan. The series is scripted by Kim Eun Hee of 'Kingdom' and directed by Lee Eung Bok of 'Mister Sunshine', and stars Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, and more.

In this set of still cuts, Jun Ji Hyun ad Joo Ji Hoon transform into their characters Seo Yi Kang and Kang Hyun Jo, dressed in simple hiking-wear, but with solemn, unreadable expressions, as if afraid of an unknown force. What mysteries remain undiscovered on Jirisan?

Stay tuned for tvN's 'Jirisan', coming some time next year.

